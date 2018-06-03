UNWNRD First Crop Water Use Report For 2018

This is Nevin Price with the UNWNRD and this is the first crop water use report of 2018 for the week of May 21, 2018 to May 29, 2018. Click on below link for audio.





Average use by wheat in boot growth stage was 1.98 inches.

Projected use by wheat for this week is 2.20 inches.



Average use by corn in V2 growth stage was .18 inches.

Projected use by corn for this week is .20 inches.

Average use by beets in emergence growth stage was .18 inches.

Projected use by beets for this week is .20 inches.

Average use by mature alfalfa was 1.8 inches.

Projected use by mature alfalfa for this week is 2.0 inches.

Average use by lawns was 1.8 inches.

Projected use by lawns for this week is 2.0 inches.

The average ET gage reading was 1.8 inches.

The average rainfall for the district was .75 inches.

The weather forecast for the next week shows highs in the 80’s and minimal chance for rain.

The crop water use report is completed using the average growth stage for each crop and ET gage reading from across the district.

