UNWNRD Crop water use report

“Crop Water Use Report” for the week of June 17th 2019

Over the past week, wheat used 1.32 inches. Expected use by wheat for this week is 1.22 inches.

Over the past week, corn used 0.22 inches. Expected use by corn for this week is 0.21 inches.

In the past week, beets used 0.12 inches. Expected use by beets for this week is 0.10 inches.

Over the past week, potatoes used 0.12 inches. Expected use by potatoes for this week is 0.10 inches.

Over the past week, alfalfa used 1.22 inches. Expected use by alfalfa for this week is 1.11 inches.

In past week, actively growing lawns used 1.00 inches. Expected use by actively growing lawns for this week 0.90 inches.

In the past week average ET gage readings were 1.22 inches.

Please continue checking moisture levels throughout the soil profile to determine total available water and adjust irrigation application rates accordingly.

The crop water use report is completed using the average growth stage for each crop and ET gage reading from across the district. To find the conversion your specific crop growth stage visit: https://nawmn.unl.edu/GrowthStageDat

For more information or to inquire about ET gages or soil moisture monitoring equipment, please contact Maria Baglieri at the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District at 308-432-6190 or visit our website at http://www.unwnrd.org. We are committed to helping Nebraskans conserve and protect groundwater.