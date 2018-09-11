UNWNRD Crop Water Report

This is the crop water use report for the week of September 5, 2018 to September 10, 2018.

Average use by corn in the Full Dent growth stage was 1.06 inches.

Projected use by corn for this week is 1.15 inches.

Average use by beets in the Root Stage growth stage was 1.00 inches.

Projected use by beets for this week is 1.09 inches.

Average use by potatoes in the Mature growth stage was 0.11 inches.

Projected use by potatoes for this week is 0.12 inches.

Average use by beans in the Mature growth stage was .10 inches.

Projected use by beans for this week is .11 inches.

Average use by soy beans in the Begin Mature growth stage was .99 inches.

Projected use by soy beans for this week is 1.08 inches.

Average use by sunflowers in the Late Seed growth stage was 1.27 inches.

Projected use by sunflowers for this week is .24 inches.

Average use by mature alfalfa was 1.1 inches.

Projected use by mature alfalfa for this week is 1.2 inches.

Average use by lawns was 1.00 inches.

Projected use by lawns for this week is 1.1 inches.

The average ET gage reading was 1.1 inches.

The average rainfall for the district was .07 inches.

The weather forecast for the next week shows highs being in the 80’s.

In the last week soil moisture monitoring station 1 showed 60% water available at 12”, 55%

water available at 24”, and 55% water available at 36”. The producer did irrigate.

Remember this is in a Sandy Loam soil type with Corn planted and will vary depending on

site specific; weather, irrigation management, topography, management practices, crop, and

soil type.

The crop water use report is completed using the average growth stage for each crop and ET

gage reading from across the district. To find the conversion your specific crop growth stage

visit https://nawmn.unl.edu/GrowthStageData .

For more information or to inquire about ET gages or soil moisture monitoring equipment,

please contact Nevin Price at the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District at

308.432.6190 or visit our website at www.unwnrd.org . We are committed to helping

Nebraskans conserve and protect groundwater.