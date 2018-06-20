UNWNRD Crop Water Report

This is Nevin Price with the UNWNRD and this is the crop water use report for the week of June 12, 2018 to June 18, 2018

Average use by wheat in grain fill growth stage was 1.87 inches.

Projected use by wheat for this week is 1.65 inches.

Average use by corn in V6 growth stage was .60 inches.

Projected use by corn for this week is .77 inches.

Average use by beets in 10%-30% growth stage was .24 inches.

Projected use by beets for this week is .21 inches.

Average use by beans in 10% coverage growth stage was .10 inches.

Projected use by beans for this week is .09 inches.

Average use by soy beans in V2 growth stage was .68 inches.

Projected use by soy beans for this week is .90 inches.

Average use by potatoes in early vegetative growth stage was .22 inches.

Projected use by potatoes for this week is .20 inches.

Average use by mature alfalfa was 1.7 inches.

Projected use by mature alfalfa for this week is 1.5 inches.

Average use by lawns was 1.7 inches.

Projected use by lawns for this week is 1.4 inches.

The average ET gage reading was 1.7 inches.

The average rainfall for the district was 1.21 inches.

The weather forecast for the next week shows highs fluctuating from the 70’s up to the 80’s with precipitation through-out the early part of the week.

In the last week soil moisture monitoring station 1 showed 75% water available at 12”, 75% water available at 24”, and 90% water available at 36”. The producer did irrigate. Remember this is in a Sandy Loam soil type with Corn planted and will vary depending on site specific; weather, irrigation management, topography, management practices, crop, and soil type.

In the last week soil moisture monitoring station 2 showed 85% water available at 12”, 85% water available at 24”, and 90% water available at 36”. The producer did irrigate. Remember this is in a Loam soil type with Corn planted and will vary depending on site specific; weather, irrigation management, topography, management practices, crop, and soil type.

