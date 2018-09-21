UNWNRD Considers Allowing Additional Irrigated Acres In Sub-Area Three

An increase in groundwater levels and other concerns raised by the residents of southern Sheridan County has prompted the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) Board of Directors to draft rules and regulations to suspend the irrigation well moratorium in groundwater management sub-area 3.

The public’s input on this proposal is being sought and there are several information sessions being scheduled throughout the district including:

October 3 – Pleasant Point Church south of Gordon – 1:00 pm

October 3 – Security First Bank, Rushville, 6:00 pm

October 10 – Knight Museum, Alliance, 10:00 am

October 18 – County Kitchen, Chadron, 2:00pm

A formal public hearing will be held at the County Kitchen in Chadron on October 18, 2018 at 3pm or immediately following the public information session. For more information on the proposed rules contact the UNWNRD at 308-432-6190 or visit www.unwnrd.org.