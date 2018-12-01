Unreleased report: Nebraska prison primed for riot in 2015

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A previously unreleased report says understaffing and other conditions left a Nebraska prison primed for a rebellion ahead of a 2015 riot that left two inmates dead.

The existence of the report came to light this week during a trial for a former inmate’s lawsuit against the state over the riot at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. John Wizinsky alleges that the state was negligent in failing to reasonably protect inmates.

The report was more critical of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services than a previous study released to the public.

The newly released report says the prison was understaffed by four people on the day of the riot. The other report says the riot occurred as “a matter of chance.”

The department declined to comment on why the report wasn’t released to the public.