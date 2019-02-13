Unofficial results say York’s mayor has been recalled

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Unofficial election results say York Mayor Orval Stahr has been recalled.

Officials in the York County clerk’s office said after counting the ballots Tuesday evening that nearly 60 percent of the nearly 2,300 voters opted for recalling Stahr.



If the results are confirmed by the canvassing board Wednesday, York City Council President Barry Redfern will be sworn in as mayor at the next regular meeting of the council.

The recall petition said Stahr broke the trust of the city department heads and was “neglectful of York’s best interests.” He said the accusations were false.

It was an all-mail election .