Unlock The Secrets Of Your Artifact Collection At The Roadshow In Alliance

The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center is hosting the Grasslands Artifact Roadshow Saturday, May 19, 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Alliance, NE. The public is invited to bring in personal American Indian artifact collections and their pieces will be shared, identified and logged as a part of cultural history.

An archaeological field study team from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, led by Dr. Matthew Douglass is assisting with the project. “Many folk have a shoe box of artifacts handed down through the family, or may have collections of their own, “Douglass said. “We are interested in documenting these and talking with landowners.”

A primary goal of this event is to document local artifacts and form a digital version of the collections. The team will scan the artifacts using a high-resolution flatbed scanner. Students, along with trained professional archaeologists will assist with artifact identification and will interpret how these tools affected past human cultures. They will also discuss the best practices for recording archaeological finds form private property.

An artifact is any material item created by people; such as arrowheads, pottery, spear points, and stone mauls. Knowledge that helps archaeologists understand human cultures can be gained from studying these artifacts. The Artifact Roadshow will benefit archaeologists and private landowners (who may have discovered an unidentified but historically meaningful artifact). It is an amazing opportunity to increase awareness and stewardship of artifacts and the lands they are found in.

“This project is significant because it is targeting private collections that have the potential to be tucked away forever, without ever being placed within a historical timeline,” Park Ranger Erin Snuggs said. “There is always something to be learned, and artifacts of the grasslands are the perfect resource for personal connection to history.”

The US Forest Service has developed a professional cultural resource staff to help manage the public lands and its many archaeological resources. Artifacts are irreplaceable, one of a kind resource that needs protected for future generations. The US Forest Service requests the public’s help to conserve these resources. If you find an artifact on public land, it is best to leave it and contact your nearest Forest Service office.

For more information, please contact the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center at 308-762-2384