University Suspends Frat Tied To Harassment Of Women’s March

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has suspended until May 2020 the fraternity whose members were accused of making vulgar comments during the Women’s March in Lincoln.

University Vice Chancellor Juan Franco said in a news release Tuesday that a university investigation of the Phi Gamma Delta chapter uncovered reckless alcohol use, hazing and inappropriate sexually based behavior over several academic terms.

The release says the comments made by frat members Jan. 21 outside the fraternity house during the Women’s March “were consistent with the pattern of sexually harassing conduct evident in multiple other incidents.”

Bill Martin, executive director of Phi Gamma Delta International Fraternity, says the chapter members have expressed their commitment to “the changes and progress necessary to regain recognition from the university.”