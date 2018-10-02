University Of Nebraska To Use Drones In Storm Study

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska researchers are planning to use drones to conduct a study on tornadoes and thunderstorms that aims to improve weather forecasts.

The university’s researchers are helping lead the study with more than 50 scientists and students from the University of Colorado, Texas Tech University and the University of Oklahoma. The research beginning in May is funded through a three-year, $2.4 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

Researchers will use drones, a manned aircraft, trucks with meteorological instruments, weather balloons and mobile-radar systems.

Professor Adam Houston says researchers hope to expand their understanding of supercell thunderstorms. Houston says storm observations above the ground are very limited. He says little is known about temperature and moisture above the surface in a storm.