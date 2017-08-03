University Of Nebraska-Lincoln Announces $25M In Cuts

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln president has announced new structures and processes aimed at saving the system $30 million in coming years.

President Hank Bounds announced the university’s plans Wednesday to achieve nearly $25 million, or about 80 percent, of the targeted cuts by sharing more services across campuses as well as by trimming operational costs and positions of employment, in some cases.

The university expects to cut at least 100 jobs, most of them through attrition and some through layoffs.

Bounds says the changes are necessary to help manage a $49 million budget gap created by a combination of state funding cuts and rising costs. He says the school will raise tuition and increase enrollment to address the remaining $19 million.