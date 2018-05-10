University Criticized For Handling Of Campus Confrontation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A major professors association has criticized the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for its handling of a confrontation between a university lecturer and a student recruiting for a conservative group.

The American Association of University Professors said in a report issued Thursday that the university succumbed to political pressure in suspending lecturer Courtney Lawton and later barring her from teaching there.

Officials say Lawton made an inappropriate hand gesture at second-year student Kaitlyn Mullen, who was recruiting last August for Turning Point USA. Lawton also called Mullen a “neo-fascist.”

University Chancellor Ronnie Green says he disagrees with the association report.

An AAUP committee in June could recommend censure to an AAUP national council at the group’s annual meeting. A vote on the recommendation could follow.