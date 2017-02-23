University Administrator Accused Of Theft For Plane Travel

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An administrator at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln center has been accused of using university money to pay personal airplane travel expenses.

Online court records say 29-year-old Laviania Thandayithabani (tehn’-daye-uhth-uh-PAH’-naye) is charged with felony theft. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press. She’s assistant director of operations for the Nebraska Transportation Center, which aids collaboration by university, industry and government officials on transportation issues and research.

University police say in court documents that they found 17 charges on the university travel portal system from April 2015 through December 2016 totaling more than $11,300. Officials say none of the trips was approved.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 28.