United Way to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo

United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County is celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Friday, May 5th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Eagle Club (1520 W. 3rd St.). Join the United Way for an authentic enchilada meal including homemade tortillas, rice, refried beans, chip and salsa with your choice of beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas. This is a great event for all ages and to go orders are welcome.

Special thanks to First National Bank North Platte, WESTCO, and Great Western Bank for sponsoring the event. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids (five and under free) or $25 per family. Proceeds support United Way in serving our local community.