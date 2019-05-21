United Way taking over Imagination Library program

The Imagination Library program will now be managed by United Way instead of the Box Butte Health Foundation.

The Imagination Library program of Box Butte County has helped over 300 children in the area receive free books. Children under the age of five are able to be enrolled in this educational program created by Dolly Parton to receive one free book a month.

BBHF Director Brooke Shelmadine says she “believes strongly in the program” and that it will be “better suited to the mission of United Way, given that they already do the programming in other counties.”

Box Butte General Hospital will continue to donate to the project annually, as they have been doing since it started in Box Butte County.

BBGH CEO Lori Mazanec says, “The hospital’s mission places emphasis on the wellness of our community, and promoting Imagination Library emphasizes the importance of reading to our children, a true element of mind health.”

The new contact for Imagination Library information is Karen Benzel, United Way Director. Call 308-763-8031 or email bbc@unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com with questions on how to enroll.