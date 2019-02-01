United Way sponsoring food drive in Dawes County

Chadron – The United Way of Western Nebraska serving Dawes County is sponsoring a “Love Your Neighbor” food drive Feb. 1 -14 to benefit the local food pantries including Shepherd’s Pantry and Northwest Community Action Partnership.



Donations of non-perishable food items may be brought to any of the local drop off locations. The locations to drop-off items are Bauerkempers, Butler Ag Equipment, City of Chadron, and First National Bank North Platte.

United Way works in the local community to Give, Advocate and Volunteer. To learn more about United Way in Dawes County, call (308) 763-8031 or email bbc@unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com.