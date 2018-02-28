United Way Raises $94,125 In Box Butte And Dawes Counties



United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties surpassed their 2017-2018 campaign goal of $88,000 and raised $94,125. $9,933.21 was raised in Dawes County and $84,191.79 was raised in Box Butte County. According to Karen Benzel, Director of United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties, “We are thankful for the generosity of the community throughout the course of the 2017-2018 campaign. Through this generosity we are able to combine our resources for the betterment of the whole community.”

Funds raised are used to support local non-profits and United Way community impact initiatives that benefit Box Butte and Dawes Counties. Funds available are based on the amount raised in each county. Box Butte County funds are utilized for Box Butte agencies and Dawes County funds raised are used to support Dawes County agencies. Last year, eleven non-profits in Box Butte County and two in Dawes County received funds from United Way. Non-profit agencies like The DOVES Program, CAPstone and Northwest Community Action Partnership Community Services rely on United Way for support. Non-profits interested in becoming a United Way partner agency are encouraged to complete an application for funding. Box Butte and Dawes United Way partner agency applications are due March 5th and are available on the United Way website at unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com/apply.