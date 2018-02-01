United Way Of Western NE Serving Box Butte And Dawes Counties Accepting Applications For Funding

The United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte & Dawes Counties is excited to announce that grant applications are currently being accepted from 501(c) 3 non-profit organizations serving Box Butte County or Dawes County for 2018-2019 funding. Applications are available on-line at www.unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com/apply. United Way works in the local community to assist non-profits that promote healthier lives, better education, income stability, provide for and contribute primarily to human care and health needs, operating and serving individuals in the health, welfare, recreation, youth-guidance and/or character building field.

Interested agencies may contact Karen Benzel, United Way Box Butte & Dawes Counties Director, by calling (308) 763-8031 for more information.

All completed applications must be submitted to the United Way of Western Nebraska online portal by 4:00 pm on Monday, March 5, 2018 for consideration.