United Way Of Western Nebraska Accepting Applications For 2017-2018 Funding

Alliance – The United Way of Western Nebraska, serving Box Butte County, is currently accepting applications from 501(c)(3), non-profit organizations serving Box Butte County for 2017-2018 funding. Applications are available on-line at http://unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com.

Interested agencies may contact Karen Benzel, United Way Box Butte Director, by calling (308) 763-8031 for more information.

All completed applications must be submitted by 4:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2017, for consideration.