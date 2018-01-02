United Way Looks Toward 2018 Campaign Goal (Audio)

A new year means a busy season of fundraising for the United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties. The United Way’s Karen Benzel tells Panhandle Post that nearly $70,000 has been raised toward the $80,000 annual goal. Many funds are raised through payroll deduction programs, grants, and individual donations; Benzel can be reached at 763-8031 for more info on these programs.

Below is audio of Benzel’s interview aired Tuesday on the KCOW WorkDay Show with Jason Wentworth, which in addition to fundraising also discusses the process of applying to become a United Way partner agency: