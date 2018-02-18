United Way In Box Butte And Dawes Counties Hosting Grant Workshops

The United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte & Dawes Counties is hosting two grant workshops to assist non-profit organizations in completing the 2018-2019 United Way funding application. The first workshop will be held on Wednesday, February 21st beginning at 9 a.m. and the second workshop is scheduled for Thursday, February 22nd at 1 p.m. Both workshops will be held at the United Way office in Alliance (723 Flack Ave). Appointments for assistance with the application can also be made by calling the United Way office at 308-763-8031.

Funding applications are available online at www.unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com/apply. The completed application must be submitted to the United Way of Western Nebraska online portal by 4:00 pm on Monday, March 5, 2018 for consideration. Early completion of the application is encouraged.

United Way works in the local community to assist non-profits that promote healthier lives, better education, income stability, provide for and contribute primarily to human care and health needs, operating and serving individuals in the health, welfare, recreation, youth-guidance and/or character building field.

Interested agencies may contact Karen Benzel, United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte & Dawes Counties Director, by calling (308) 763-8031 for more information.