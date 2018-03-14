United Way Game Showcase Saturday At Newberry’s

Ten rounds, fifteen contestants and St. Patrick’s Day. What do they have in common? The 3rd Annual United Way Game Showcase! Join United Way this Saturday, March 17th at Newberry’s in the 3rd Annual Game Showcase featuring St. Patrick’s Day themed “Minute to Win It Games.” Fifteen contestants will have the opportunity to compete for great prizes and the chance to win $500! Tickets are available online at unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com/game or call United Way at 308-763-8031. Contestant tickets are $20 in advance ($25 at the door) and general admission is $7.

Title sponsors for this fun event are Harris Sales, Great Western Bank, Consumers Cooperative Federal Credit Union, Sandhills State Bank, First National Bank North Platte, Alliance Times Herald and KCOW. For a sneak peek of two of the games that will be played at the Game Showcase visit the United Way Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/unitedwaybbc/ to view the videos of the games as they were revealed on KCOW.

Proceeds benefit United Way in supporting the local community.