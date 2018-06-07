United Way Announces 2018-2019 Box Butte County Grant Recipients

United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County is pleased to announce the 2018-2019 grant recipients. Representatives from United Way Pacesetter businesses and community volunteers review each application and interview a representative from each agency to determine funding levels. Ten agencies were chosen to receive United Way funding based on the funding areas of Health, Education and Financial Stability.

CAPstone, The DOVES Program and East Point Horspice were awarded grants for health initiatives. Agencies that focus on education that were granted funding from United Way include Alliance First National Spartans, Alliance Oldtimers Baseball and Softball and TeamMates of Alliance. Community Services at Northwest Community Action Partnership, Habitat for Humanity and Western Community Health Resources received grants for their programs with a focus on financial stability.