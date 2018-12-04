United Way 3rd annual “Jingle Bell Dash” to be held Dec. 8

Alliance – Dash through Alliance this Saturday, Dec. 8 in the United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County’s 3rd Annual Jingle Bell Dash 5k fun run/walk. New this year will be a prize for the most spirited participant. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center with registration starting at 9:30 a.m. Participants will have the opportunity to run a traditional 5k or visit booths along the way for fun treats. All booths are hosted by United Way partner agencies and all ages are welcome.

Registrations received after December 1st are $30 per adult, $20 for ages 18 and under or $75 per family. Race bags and t-shirts are included with each registration on a first come first served basis as supplies are limited. Registrations forms are available online at United Way’s Facebook page (United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte & Dawes Counties), unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com/dash or by calling United Way at (308) 763-8031.

Special thanks to Box Butte General Hospital, KCOW, Consumers Cooperative Federal Credit Union and Sandhills State Bank for sponsoring United Way’s Jingle Bell Dash.