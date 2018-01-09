United Adding Direct Flight Between Rapid City And Newark 

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — United Airlines is adding a seasonal direct flight between Rapid City and Newark, New Jersey.

The weekly Saturday flight through United’s regional carrier Republic Airways will link the Black Hills to metropolitan destinations in the northeast and mid-Atlantic states.

The flight on a 76-passenger jet will begin June 23 and continue through Sept. 8.

The Rapid City airport has seasonal nonstop flights to Chicago, Atlanta and Charlotte, and year-round flights to Denver, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Houston and Dallas.