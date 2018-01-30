Union Pacific Begins Work On $550 Million Rail Yard

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific is building a new $550 million rail yard in Texas to help sort the growing number of freight cars it is hauling into trains.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad says the new Brazos rail yard under construction about 125 miles (201.16 kilometers) south of Dallas, Texas will be able to switch up to 1,300 rail cars per day.

The project is designed to help Union Pacific handle future growth in freight traffic on the railroad.

The new rail yard will be built near where seven Union Pacific rail lines converge. That makes it an ideal point to build the yard, which will break apart trains that come into the facility and reassemble cars into new trains headed to their destinations.

The project is expected to be completed in 2020.