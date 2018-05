U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue visited the sandhills in Alliance Thursday and heard from local farmers, ranchers and others who work in agriculture.

Secretary Perdue was joined by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Director of Agriculture Steve Wellman for a tour of Ackerman Ag Service and Supply. Eagle Radio, KCOW, and Double Q Country was on hand to broadcast the entire event live on-air, and record audio that you can hear below.