U. Of Nebraska Supporters Pack Hearing To Oppose Budget Cuts

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska administrators, faculty members, students and their allies are imploring lawmakers to reject the state budget cuts proposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Supporters of the university crowded into a legislative hearing Wednesday in hopes of sparing the university from the proposed $11 million cuts in the current budget year and $23 million in the next budget year.

University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds says the cuts would force the elimination of academic programs in geography, art history and electronics engineering. It also would force the closure of extension offices statewide and the Haskell Ag Lab in Concord.

Lawmakers face a projected $173 million state revenue shortfall that they need to balance this year.