Funeral services for Tylore James, 21 of Chadron, NE will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at

10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be at

Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from

5:00 to 7:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel.

Tylore was born on May 2, 1998 in Mount Sasha, California. He passed away on June 4, 2019 at

his home in Gordon, Nebraska.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.