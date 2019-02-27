Twyla J. Metz, 95

Twyla J. (Batterman) Metz, 95, was born into this temporary world at Broadwater, on June 11, 1923, and resurrected from her Scottsbluff home to her eternal one on February 22, 2019. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Bridgeport with her pastor, Jonathan Seng, officiating. Refreshments and visiting will be at the Angora Club House following Twyla’s burial at the Angora Cemetery. All are welcome. Memorials have been established to the Gideons and to the Bridgeport Church of Christ.

Twyla June was the baby of the Telko A. and Nellie Mae (Hawkinson) Batterman family. She became the bride of Guy H. Metz, Jr. of Angora on December 10, 1940. The couple farmed east of Angora and east of Alliance before purchasing the home place west of Angora in 1950. Moving to Scottsbluff in 1974, they traveled and eventually settled into their Metz Road oasis. Twyla loved gardening, fishing, and spending time with her Jesus and her family, especially her grandchildren, and since 2014 she spent many hours with her special caregiver, Bonny Richards.

Twyla is survived by her three sons, Guy (Sue) Metz of Seattle, WA, Don (Mary Lee) Metz of Angora and Dwight Metz of Minatare; grandkids, Jeff (Kim) Metz of Angora, Misti (Greg) Lacy of Scottsbluff, Tiffany (John) Gaertner of Cheyenne, WY, Zac (Katie) Metz of Chamberlain, SD, Wes Metz of Cheyenne, WY, Michelle Metz of Ellensburg, WA, Brittany (Jake) Marlow of Laramie, WY, Telly Metz of Seattle, WA and Phil (Melissa) Oberg of St. Paris, OH; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Neal and Wayne; sister, Rowena Hutchinson; grandson, John Samuel Metz; and two granddaughters, Lisa Bressack and Jennifer Oberg.