Two Workers Shocked When Boom Lift Touches Power Line

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two workers were shocked when the boom lift they were working on touched an overhead power line in southwest Lincoln.

The accident occurred Thursday evening near a car dealership. Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands says the two were checking for a hydraulic leak when wind knocked the lift into the line. Sands says the electrical discharge knocked 38-year-old Scott Ruda unconscious, burned him and 51-year-old Thomas Pluhacek and ignited a fire in nearby bushes.

The two were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

The boom was being used to replace a street light.