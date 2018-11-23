Two workers rescued from collapsed trench

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln firefighters have rescued two workers from a trench that collapsed.

The two had been repairing a fiber optic cable when the collapse occurred Wednesday night. One man was trapped up to his waist for nearly 90 minutes. The other man, who’d jumped in to help his colleague, was trapped up to his knees for nearly 20 minutes.

The trench was about 10 feet (3 meters) deep.

Fire officials say both were taken to a hospital after being freed. Their names haven’t been released.