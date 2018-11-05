Two-Vehicle Accident On Otoe Road Sends One To Hospital

The Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Nebraska State Patrol, reported to a semi and vehicle accident Friday afternoon around 1:30pm. One person was transported to a hospital.



According to Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry, Elaine Leisy, age 62, was pulling away from a mailbox in a Cadillac near County Road 67 and Otoe Road. Leisy was then clipped by a Western Sugar Cooperative semi driven by Eldon Spanel, age 64. After Spanel hit Leisy’s vehicle, his semi went into a north ditch hitting a tree. Leisy was transported to Box Butte General Hospital. According to Mowry, Leisy’s vehicle was totaled and Spanel’s semi had substantial damage.

