Two Vehicle Accident On Highway 26, 16 Year-Old Transported To RWMC

According to Sgt. Philip Eckerberg of the Scottsbluff Police Department, “On Friday 05/12/2017 at 5:07pm Scottsbluff Police, Scottsbluff Fire, and Valley ambulance responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Hwy 26 and 21ST Ave. Two vehicles were involved. An east bound gray Jeep Grand Cherokee was stopped for the red traffic light when it was struck from behind by a beige Nissan 2 door vehicle. The Jeep and Nissan went partway into the intersection after the collision occurred. The Jeep was driven by Judy Hoatson age 63 of Minatare. The Nissan was driven by Colby Frith age 16 of Minatare. Frith was transported by ambulance to RWMC. A passenger in Frith’s vehicle, Speranza Lopez age 16 of Mitchell was also transported by ambulance to RWMC. No seat belts were in use in either vehicle. Investigation is not complete and no citations have been issued at this time.”