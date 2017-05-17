Two Vehicle Accident Near Arby’s In Scottsbluff

According to Steven Lopez of the Scottsbluff Police Department, “On 5/16/17 at approximately 12:28 p.m. Scottsbluff Police responded to a reported injury accident in the 600 block of W 27th ST. The accident involved a white 1996 Cadillac that was driven by Arlene Batt (84) of Gering, NE., and a silver 2011 Dodge pickup that was driven by Samantha Laur (19) of Broadwater. The Dodge was west bound in the 600 block of W 27th ST when the white Cadillac failed to yield as it exited the Arby’s Restaurant driveway exit as it was making a right turn and entered the inner lane of traffic. The Dodge struck the driver’s side of the Cadillac as it entered W 27th ST. The impact took place on the west bound inside lane of W 27th ST. The Cadillac is a total loss and the Dodge sustained an estimated $7000 damage. Both vehicles were required to be towed due to damages. Batt and Laur both reported injuries. Batt was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. Batt was issued a citation for Failure to Yield. The Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance assisted in the response. W 27th Street was closed in both directions for approximately 40 minutes as the scene was being investigated and cleared.”