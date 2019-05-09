Two transported to BBGH after Alliance accident

Two people were transported to an Alliance hospital after a vehicle accident.



According to Alliance Police Lt. Kendall Allison, on May 7 at 4:55 p.m. a red Ford pickup driven by Robert Freeman and a gray Honda Civic driven by M’kayla Steen were involved in an accident on East 5th Street and Yellowstone in Alliance. Steen had two other occupants in the vehicle.

Freeman was southbound on Yellowstone and Steen was westbound on 5th Street. “Both vehicles entered the intersection at approximately the same time,” Lt. Allison said. Freeman’s pickup impacted the right rear of Steen’s vehicle.

Freeman and Steen were transported to Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance for minor injuries.



Steen was issued a citation for failure to yield.

“All vehicle occupants were reportedly wearing seat belts,” said Lt. Allison