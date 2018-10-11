Two Traffic Stops Lead To Seizure Of 37 LBs Of Marijuana, $130,000

Two traffic stops in central Nebraska have led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of 37 pounds of marijuana, more than $100,000 of drug money, and multiple other controlled substances.



The first traffic stop occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, when a trooper observed a westbound 2000 Ford Excursion pulling a car trailer with a lighting violation. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle. The search revealed a small amount of marijuana, 9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 19 unknown pills, nearly an ounce of an unknown white powder, 2 THC edibles, and $130,000 in suspected drug currency.

The driver, Garrett Carroll, 31, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, was arrested for a variety of drug-related charges and lodged in Buffalo County Jail.



The second traffic stop occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, when another trooper saw a driver ash a cigarette out the window of a 2018 Chevrolet Impala near mile marker 308 on eastbound Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle yielded the discovery of two duffel bags filled with 37 pounds of marijuana, 40 ounces of THC wax, and 315 THC vape cartridges.

The driver, James Chase, 26, and passenger, Charitie Olson, 25, both of Des Moines, Iowa, were arrested for multiple drug-related charges. Both were lodged in Hall County Jail.