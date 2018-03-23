Two Traffic Stops Lead To Felony Drug Arrests

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “On Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at approximately 12:05 AM, Chadron Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street for a license plate violation. The vehicle contained four occupants. Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle. During the officer’s contact with the driver, open containers of alcohol were observed. A search of the motor vehicle was conducted and as a result, officers located a set of brass knuckles, a baseball bat, a large knife and a bag containing suspected methamphetamine within the vehicle. The suspected methamphetamine was field tested and tested positive for methamphetamine.”

“The driver, identified as 24 year old Shawna Rowland, was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine, a class IV Felony. Front sear passenger, 28 year-old Faron Apple, was placed under arrest for Carrying a Concealed Weapon (a Class I Misdemeanor) and open container (an infraction). A third passenger, 29 year old Michael Siouxbob was placed under arrest for Criminal Impersonation (a Class IV felony), open container (an infraction) and a felony probation warrant out of South Dakota. All three occupants were transported to the Dawes County Jail and processed into custody. Each is being held on bond of 10% of $10,000.00.”

“In addition, on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at approximately 2:00 AM Chadron Police officers had contact with a parked vehicle in the Wal-Mart parking lot. Officers made contact with 47 year-old, Katherine Morrell, and 28 year-old, Krystal Ramsey. During our contact with Katherine and Krystal, officers observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia related to the use and possession of methamphetamine; along with a container, which had a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine. A field test was conducted on the suspected substance and came back positive for methamphetamine. Morrell and Ramsey were placed under arrest for Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine, Class IV Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, (Class II Misdemeanor). Morrell and Ramsey were transported to the Dawes County Jail for booking and lodging. Bond was set at 10% of $10,000.”

