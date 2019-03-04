Two students accused of planning attack sentenced to probation

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Two 18-year-old students accused of planning to attack a high school in south-central Nebraska have been sentenced to probation.



Aron McMains, of North Platte, and Joseph Williams, of Oxford, were sentenced Monday to one year of probation after pleading no-contest to misdemeanor third-degree assault. They previously were accused of terroristic threats but the charges were lowered in exchange for their pleas.

Court records say Williams, McMains and two 17-year-old boys had for months discussed an attack on Cambridge High School. They tried to recruit another student when one student transferred to a different school.

One of the students told police he thought the plan was a joke but wasn’t sure whether the others felt that way.

Both 17-year-olds are seeking to be prosecuted as juveniles.