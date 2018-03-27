Two Sheridan Co. Inmates At Large In Panhandle, Possible Stolen Vehicle



According to Sheridan County Attorney Jamian J. Simmons, “Two inmates escaped from the Sheridan County Jail at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018. 26 year old Hijinio Garnette of Gordon, Nebraska and 23 year old Esdon Haukass of Mission, South Dakota, overpowered a jailer and were able to reach the jail dispatch office and climb through a window and escape the building. It is believed the escape was planned as it appears that someone with a car was waiting in the alley behind the sheriff office and assisted the inmates in their escape. Both inmates are still at large as of this morning. Hijinio Garnette is described as a Native American and Hispanic male, 5’2” 140 lbs, with short brown hair and a mustache. Esdon Haukass is Native American male, about 5’10” in height and 150 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes. There is some reason to believe that Esdon Haukass may have returned to the Mission, South Dakota area. Anyone with information about either subject should call the Sheridan County Sheriff Department at (308) 327-2161.”

“At the time of his escape, Hijinio Garnette was awaiting sentencing on two convictions of Failure to Appear on Bond. Esdon Haukass was being held by the Sheridan County jail for Grant County, Nebraska where Mr. Haukass had been arrested on March 14, 2018 for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver.”

Update: 10:17a.m 3/27/18

“The Sheridan County Sheriff’s office has reported that it is now believes that both subjects may have stolen a vehicle from Sheridan Livestock in Rushville, Nebraska. That vehicle has been recovered in Rosebud, South Dakota. Both subjects were reported to be seen in the Rushville area at approximately 2:30a.m., and at that time both subjects were wearing jeans. One subject was wearing a sweatshirt, while the other was wearing a t-shirt.”