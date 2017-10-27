Two Semi-Trucks Collide In the Panhandle

According to Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Steven Lopez, “On October 26th at approximately 7:47pm, Scottsbluff Police responded to a reported accident at the intersection of Highway 26 and 21st Avenue, which involved two semi-trucks. The investigation found that a 1991 Kenwood beet truck driven by James Adams, age 60 of Gering, and a 1992 Freightliner and trailer driven by James DeBock, age 68 of Torrington, Wyoming had collided in the intersection. Prior to the collision the Kenwood was South bound on 21st Avenue, and the Freightliner was North bound on 21st Avenue The Freightliner made a left turn in front of the approaching Kenwood resulting in the collision. The impact caused both vehicles to become disabled in the east bound lanes of Highway 26. The intersection was partially closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the scene was cleared and the investigation was completed. Both vehicles were total losses. DeBock was issued a citation for failure to yield. Adams suffered a minor injury to his hand and was treated on scene. Scottsbluff Fire Department, Valley Ambulance, and Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the response.”