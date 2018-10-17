Two Panhandle Businesses Fail Alcohol Inspections

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), working with the Gering Police Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, and Monument Prevention Coalition, has conducted alcohol inspections in Scotts Bluff County. The inspections were held on Saturday, October 13.

A total of 66 businesses were inspected. Two of those businesses sold alcohol to minor. The overall compliance rate was 97 percent.

The businesses which sold alcohol to a minor were:

Goonies Sports Bar & Grill – Gering

Rosita’s – Scottsbluff

Business that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

The Nebraska State Patrol and partner law enforcement agencies conduct these inspections across Nebraska in an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of youth.