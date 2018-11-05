Two NSP Units Involved In Crash

Two Nebraska State Patrol units were involved in a crash involving two civilian vehicles on the eastbound Dodge Expressway in Omaha.

The NSP units were traveling with lights and sirens activated en route to a call at approximately 6:50 p.m. Sunday evening. As both vehicles were approaching 120th street the first unit and a Kia Spectra collided. The first crash caused a secondary crash involving the second unit and a Chevrolet Colorado.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but none of those involved were transported to the hospital. The Omaha Police Department will conduct the accident investigation. The Nebraska State Patrol will also conduct an internal review of the incident.