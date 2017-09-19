Two Men Arrested On Drug Charges Following I-80 Traffic Stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested two men Sunday afternoon, September 17, following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The stop happened near mile marker 320 at approximately 3:22 p.m, when Troopers stopped a 2016

Toyota for following too closely. An NSP Police Service Dog indicated on the trunk of the vehicle,

prompting a search.

Troopers found approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana, several containers of hash oil and hash wax,

and other items.

Joseph A. MacDonald, 21, and Casey Sorenson, 23, both of Wisconsin, were arrested for Possession

with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Hash Oil and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. MacDonald was

also cited for No Operators License.