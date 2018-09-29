Two Killed In Garbage And Dump Truck Crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say two trash collection employees have died in the crash of two heavy trucks in the northwestern Omaha community of Elkhorn.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday when a Waste Management garbage truck and a Department of Transportation dump truck collided.

Waste Management said in a written statement that it was working with local authorities and the Nebraska State Patrol. It also offered “our deepest sympathies” to the families and friends of the employees killed.

The names of the employees have not yet been released.