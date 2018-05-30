Two Individuals Arrested For 1st Degree Assault In Chadron

According to Chadron Police Department Lt. Richard L. Hickstein, “On Sunday, May 27, 2018, officers of the Chadron Police Department responded to the Chadron Community Hospital for a person who was in the emergency room seeking medical treatment for injuries sustained in an assault. When officers arrived at the hospital, they contacted an adult male who had injuries to his head and shoulder regions.”

“Officer Klemp and Officer DeBerg initiated an investigation into the assault and learned the injured male had been in an altercation with 4 males who were reported to be members of the Tribesman Motorcycle Club, 2 of which were determined to have punched and kicked the victim that was seeking treatment at the hospital. Photographs were obtained and interviews conducted of witnesses.”

“The result of the investigation, led to the arrest of 32 year-old Jered Kearns and 43 year-old Keith Coomes for 1st Degree Assault, a Class II Felony. Both Kearns and Coomes were taken to the Dawes County Jail and processed into custody. Bond was set at 10 percent of $50,000.00.”

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dawes County Attorney’s Office.