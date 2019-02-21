Two dead, another critically injured in Holdrege shooting

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — Police in south-central Nebraska say two people have been killed and a third person critically injured in a shooting.



The Nebraska State Patrol confirms that the shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Holdrege, a city of around 5,500 that lies about 200 miles (321.85 kilometers) southwest of Omaha.

Holdrege police tell station NTV that one person believed to be the shooter has been arrested. The person injured was flown to a Kearney hospital.

Other details of the shooting and the names of the victims were not released by Thursday evening. A phone message left for Holdrege Police Chief Dennis Damoude on Thursday was not immediately returned.