Two CSC cowboys win events at Casper, appear headed back to Nationals

By: Con Marshall

CSC Sports Information

Winning performances by a pair of Chadron State College cowboys at the Casper College rodeo last weekend appear to have nailed down return trips for them to Casper for the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

Senior Kalane Anders of Bayard won the steer wrestling and junior Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., was first in bareback riding at the Casper rodeo. With just one rodeo remaining in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this season, both are pretty well guaranteed finishing among the top three in the final standing in their events, qualifying them for nationals.

But more than that, both are currently first in their event standings and can claim the 2018-19 championships with another solid performance this coming weekend at the University of Wyoming.

Bloomquist has been the leader in the bareback standings all season and now has 1,155 points, 140 more than runner-up Cole Reiner of Sheridan College. One hundred sixty-five points are the most any bareback rider in the region has earned this season.

Bloomquist has ridden all 18 of the barebacks he has drawn this year. CSC rodeo coach Dustin Luper said about the only way Bloomquist could fail to win the regional title is to be bucked off both times he rides in Laramie.

Anders has vaulted atop the region’s steer wrestling standings by winning the event at the last two rodeos. He had the fastest times at the Colorado State rodeo in Fort Collins two weeks ago before winning the title again in Casper. He now has 505 points, 115 more than runner-up Nate Weyrich of Central Wyoming College in Riverton and 120 more than Ty Everson of the University of Wyoming, who is third in the standings.

Anders has tallied 165 and 155 points, respectively, at the last two rodeos. He caught and flipped his steers in 4.1 and 5.5 seconds last weekend. He placed second in the first go-round and tied for second and third in the finals.

Bloomquist won the first go-round of bareback riding with 80 points and shared third place with 79 points in the finals to win the top honors.

Although he did not place last weekend, Miles Englebert of Burdock and Edgemont, S.D., has pretty well clinched third place in the regional bull riding standings for the season. He has 400 points, 160 more than the fourth place contestant.

Colby Johnson of Sheridan College is solidly in first place with 650 points and Nate Hoey of Lamar College is second with 540.

Hanna Hostutler , a CSC junior from Philip, S.D., still has an outside chance of finishing third in the breakaway roping standings. She added 50 points to her total by catching her first calf in 2.5 seconds to place second in the go round at Casper, but did not get a time on Sunday. She’s now fourth in the regional standings with 330 points for the season while the cowgirl in third place has 415.

A Chadron State team roper, Brady Joseph of Eaton, Colo., and his partner, Clayton Simons of Laramie County Community College, won the first go-round of team roping last weekend, but they did not get a time during their second run.