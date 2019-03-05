Two CSC art shows open

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – The Chadron State College Faculty Art Show “Shadow Line,” is open in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery through March 15. It features textiles, glass, photography, and prints by Laura Bentz, Trudy Denham, Mary Donahue, Dewayne Gimeson and Jack Kant. The faculty show is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will close with a reception March 15 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. To learn more call 308-432-6317.



A student show, “Identity Systems,” in Memorial Hall’s Gallery 239 until March 15 features graphic design work from students enrolled in Graphic Design III (ART 411) during the Fall 2018 semester. The students are: Troi Arnold of Blair, Neb., Matt Ellis of Chadron, Riley Ellis of Harrison, Neb., Brooke Moore of Wellfleet, Neb., Jessica Rawlings of Chadron, Kayla Reinke of Pierce, Neb., Sarah Stangle of Gordon, Neb., Savannah Weidauer of St. George, Utah, and Christopher Wright of Gering, Neb.

