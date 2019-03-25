Two bodies in garbage truck pulled from flooded river

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found the bodies of two men whose garbage truck was found in a flooded South Dakota river.



The men were last seen Thursday driving away from a landfill in Mitchell. Crews spotted a damaged guardrail Saturday on a highway along the James River and later found the truck.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the bodies of the 61-year-old driver and 46-year-old passenger were inside the truck when it was pulled from the river Sunday.

The patrol says equipment failure likely caused the crash, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Three deaths have been blamed so far on flooding along the Missouri River and its tributaries. Two men remain missing in Nebraska.

The flooding has also damaged thousands of homes and inundated vast swaths of agricultural land in Nebraska,Iowaand Missouri.